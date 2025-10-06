For months now, the splash of oars in Srinagar’s famed Dal and Nigeen lakes has been replaced by the quiet lapping of water against the sides of stationary shikaras — wooden boats that have for decades been an integral part of the tourism circuit in Kashmir. Where once the boats would busily ferry eager tourists across the lakes, or be used as floating shops to sell flowers and handicrafts to visitors as they lazed on the shikaras, the shikaras now lie abandoned and desolate, anchored near the jetties and gathering moss.

As tourism to Kashmir took a hit following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, killing an estimated 26 civilians, among those to suffer the worst financial crisis are the shikara owners, whose modest earnings at the best of times have left them without the safety net of savings to fall back on.

"We have over 4,444 registered shikaras in Kashmir. Since the security incident in April, 95 per cent of our fleet has been completely idle,” said Wali Mohammad, president of the Shikara Association of Kashmir. The loss of income in the past few months — which included the peak tourism period in summer — has already caused many of these boatmen to look for alternate earning opportunities. "More than 600 shikarawallahs have taken up various kinds of temporary work because they were not earning even Rs 300 a day. When you cannot put food on the table for your children or pay their school fees, tradition and pride mean nothing. We were expecting a record year, and instead, we are rowing against a storm to survive,” Wali added.

According to official data, tourism contributes an estimated seven to eight per cent of Kashmir’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) — valued between Rs 18,500 and Rs 21,200 crore annually. The troubled area, which had for years grappled with the threat of terrorism and millitancy, had been showing a remarkable revival in tourism in recent years, as conditions somewhat stabilised. Domestic tourist footfall rose steadily from 25.1 lakh in 2020 to over 2.35 crore in 2024, while the number of foreign tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir grew from just over 5,300 in 2020 to more than 65,000 in 2024. In the first half of 2025 alone, government data shows, Jammu & Kashmir recorded nearly 96 lakh domestic tourist visits and over 19,500 foreign tourist footfalls. However, the Pahalgam attack has again pushed those dependent on tourism for their livelihood into uncertainty, among them those operating shikaras, houseboats and hotels, as well as those working as guides and pony handlers.

One of those to look for alternate sources of income is 45-year-old Mohammed Rafiq Bhat, who has been rowing a shikara, ferrying tourists across Kashmir’s lakes, for the past 25 years. Before the Pahalgam attack scared tourists away from Kashmir, Bhat, the lone earner in a family of six, recalls making Rs 1,500-2,000 a day during peak tourist season — enough for the family to not only see through the month, but to also leave them just enough to tide over the lean winter months when tourists are fewer.

“But after the Pahalgam attack, I earned less than Rs 2,000 in the whole of May and June. We didn’t have enough for even a cup of tea for the family,” he rued. Moved to desperation, unable to pay the school fees for his kids, in June, Bhat made the agonising decision to moor his shikara and take to selling readymade garments at the local markets, earning Rs 600-700 on a good day.

The work is not just unfulfilling, but also a loss of identity for him, and other shikarawallahs like him, who have had to take up gig work to support their families during this bleak period.

For generations of Kashmirs, the shikara has been a cultural symbol of the place, often likened to the gondolas of Venice. More than just a mode of transport, the vibrantly painted, intricately carved boats reflect the unparalleled craftsmanship and artistic heritage of the region. Constructed typically from durable deodar wood, their design — featuring cushioned seating and canopies — showcases a blend of functionality and elegance. Serving as a water taxi, these boats serve to harvest aquatic vegetation in the Dal and Nigeen lakes, as well as act as floating markets for vendors selling flowers, vegetables and handicrafts to tourists and other locals, earning it the affectionate moniker "camel of Dal lake”. While the vast majority of commercial shikarawallahs who ferry tourists are men, women of the boatmen families are equally proficient in handling shikaras for personal and domestic use.

The boats are deeply woven into the fabric of Kashmir. While in the past, families would use a grand fleet of shikaras for wedding processions — the baraat — turning the water into a shimmering wedding aisle, in more recent years, they have also been used to host Republic Day and Independence Day rallies. Many of the shikara operators have been doing this for generations, taking pride in being a part of the region’s cultural identity. It is the loss of this identity that is a constant ache for those now doing odd jobs to support themselves and their families.

"My work was beautiful. It was an honour,” said Bhat of his life as a shikara operator. As he hawks garments at the market now, he is consumed by the fear of what might happen if tourism in Kashmir doesn’t pick up soon. “I would have to sell the wood [of the shikara] piece by piece. I would have to kill the boat to keep my children alive,” he added. For him, the shikara is almost a living entity, the loss of which would be as devastating for him as that of a dear friend or family member.