In the late 1980s, Vypeen Islands in Ernakulam district, became tragically famous due to the 1982 hooch disaster, which claimed as many as 77 lives. This catastrophe etched Vypeen into the annals of history, much like Bhopal, Meerut, or Godhra, as places defined by the disasters that unfolded there. However, as time passed, Vypeen’s defining aspect shifted from its tragic past to a more enduring problem—chronic flooding and persistent waterlogging.



Vypeen Island, situated in Ernakulam district, Kerala, India, is believed to have emerged around the year 1341 following severe floods. The island stretches approximately 27 kilometres in length and 2.5 kilometres in width. It is flanked by the Arabian Sea to the west, Vembanad Lake to the south, the estuary of the Periyar river in Muziris to the north, and Kochi backwaters to the east.

Over the last two or three decades, tidal flooding has become the defining characteristic of the Vypeen Islands. Photos: Bindu Sajan

Having 15 villages spread out across eight Gram Panchayats, and a population of around 200,000 residents, Vypeen is among the most densely populated islands globally. It is linked to mainland Kochi by the Goshree bridges, a series of bridges spanning about three kilometres from Kalamukku on Vypeen to Marine Drive in Kochi. Apart from these, ferries and now water metro connects Vypeen to Fort Kochi and Ernakulam.



Tidal flooding

Over the last two or three decades, tidal flooding has become the defining characteristic of the Vypeen Islands. What was once a seasonal issue happening during the period of mid-November to mid-December, has evolved into a year-round challenge, thanks to the macro effects of climate change. The area’s eight panchayats — Elamkunnappuzha, Ezhikkara, Njarakkal, Nayarambalam, Edavanakkad, Kuzhuppilli, Pallippuram and Puthanvelikkara — now grapple with continuous water-related disruptions, making everyday life a constant struggle against the rising tides.

This transformation underscores the pressing need to address climate change's impact on vulnerable regions like Vypeen. Residents of nearly the entire 25-kilometre coastline of Vypeen live in constant fear of high tides. The 2004 tsunami, which claimed five lives and caused extensive destruction, has left a lasting impact on this island.

Tidal flooding not only causes widespread waterlogging across the land but also leads to severe drinking water scarcity, resulting in cycles of contagious diseases during the floods. The intrusion of saline water contaminates freshwater sources, making it difficult for residents to access clean drinking water. This scarcity exacerbates health issues, as people are forced to rely on unsafe water sources, leading to outbreaks of waterborne diseases. The combination of waterlogging and water scarcity creates a harsh living environment, further complicating efforts to maintain health and hygiene during and after the flooding events.

The long-standing drinking water issue in Vypeen has eased somewhat following the recent construction of drinking water tanks. Until then, it was common to see women queuing up with pots to collect drinking water from incoming tanker lorries, a characteristic sight of the island.

Intermittent canals are an integral part of Vypeen’s geography, turning one-third of the total surface area into watersheds. Water, once a vital element of their culture and history, has now become an unending nightmare for the natives due to climate change.

“All of that has gone with the sand on the beaches. The sea floor is now sedimented with garbage and other debris. We cannot use fishing nets here; they get damaged. Our only option is to go to the deep seas to catch fish. We had an abundance of fish in the past, but now that has all become a story of the past. People are migrating away from here. Some have received a compensation amount of around Rs 10 lakh, but you cannot buy land anywhere else for that amount. There used to be so much greenery and so many coconut trees here,” reminisces K Unnikrishnan who works in the fish trade from Vypeen.

A still from the documentary 'Climate Resilience – Lives as told by Women' showing Narayanan, a native of Vypeen, with his wife.

“We have been living here for generations, and our livelihood has been fishing and farming. We are living in this area because of our livelihood. We won’t have work if we leave from here,” says Sheela Sajeevkumar an active Kudumbashree community volunteer in the area. As far as Sheela is concerned, she is not just a homemaker, despite having a family to look after. Sheela often ventures across the island talking to people and trying to do something for her community.



“I work in the MGNREGA sometimes, go for road construction at times, and occasionally these days, I am engaged in panchayat activities. I have also been associated with the Kudumbashree mission since its inception. Our area was an immense source of happiness with its serene beauty. But now as you can see, we are in this hapless situation,” laments Sheela.

Working out solutions

Since the 2018 floods, significant efforts have been underway to draw more government attention to the area and collect proper data to address the situation. Scientists from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, the MS Swaminathan Foundation, and Equinoct, an organisation that provides science-based solutions for addressing the impacts of climate change, have been at the forefront of these efforts. The panchayats in this region have unanimously passed resolutions demanding that tidal floods and related issues be declared as natural disasters, to enable them to receive government assistance through the disaster management authority.

Narayanans waterlogged house in Vypeen.

According to Dr Manjula Bharati from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, the involvement of organisations like Kudumbashree — the Kerala government’s unique scheme for poverty alleviation involving grassroot level women — proved pivotal in addressing challenges such as tidal flooding. They perceive poverty as the most severe form of rights violation and advocate for the right to live in one’s natural habitat with dignity. The project aimed at studying tidal floods and devising strategies to mitigate them essentially transformed into a grassroots movement initiated by women from the coastal area.



Data collection and flood mapping were the first steps in addressing the issue. The participatory data collection and mapping project for this purpose turned out to be a huge success with several women actively participating in it. Local people were trained to enter flood data into a website, recording details such as when the flooding occurred, which houses were affected, and how high the water level rose. These data might help them persuade the government to declare the flooding as a disaster in the near future.

“For me, it was a huge opportunity to learn many things about mapping, documentation, and most importantly, people from different walks who are concerned about our lives,” Sheel Sajeev Kumar told The Federal. “For a woman like me who failed in English at Pre-Degree and could not pursue studies due to extreme poverty, this has been another opportunity to study our own environment and do something for my society. I believe this is the first step towards a sustainable alternative which could provide our next generation to live a better, peaceful life here without fearing the incoming water at night,” added Sheela.

Tell tale signs of the damage caused by regular flooding on Vypeen Islands.

Organising women as community video volunteers and setting up a local participatory theatre group to discuss the area's issues were the next steps. Around 15 women were trained to shoot videos using mobile phones and edit them. As part of the project, a one-hour documentary, Climate Resilience – Lives as told by Women, was produced with the help of habitat studies, TISS Mumbai as part of the project.



“Documentary filmmaking was never part of our original plan, but we were tasked with training local women to create videos and media presentations about their lives confronting the tidal floods. These women were trained to report their own issues, allowing them to shoot from their own experiences. This approach was profoundly different as they could capture the flooding during the night and provide a first-hand perspective, adding more intensity and authenticity compared to a third-person viewpoint. The documentary was entirely shot and edited by these local women,” says Bindu Sajan the director of the documentary.

“Through their active participation in this project, these 10-15 women have started to become part of the decision-making group at the rural, or panchayat, level. Their involvement in creating the documentary not only empowered them with new skills but also amplified their voices in their communities, enabling them to contribute more significantly to discussions and decisions affecting their lives. This project has not only highlighted the impact of tidal floods from an insider’s perspective but also fostered greater female participation in local governance and community planning,” adds Bindu Sajan.

Protecting the socially vulnerable

The sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change emphasizes the social vulnerability of the inhabitants in affected areas. In Vypeen, it’s evident that tidal floods disproportionately impact vulnerable sections of the population, particularly Dalits, women, and the marginalised. Women in Vypeen have borne the brunt of the climate change-induced flooding, facing the greatest hardships as a result.

“The rise in water levels and the changing behaviour of the sea have been impacting the coastal population of Vypeen in numerous ways. The tidal floods, however, are causing more permanent damage, eroding homes, livelihoods, and health. While the issue might not be getting due media attention as it lacks the spectacle like coastal erosion or huge flooding, it is a gradual process,” said Dr Manjula Bharati of TISS.

“You wouldn’t believe the lives of the women there, struggling from dawn to midnight. They spend their days dewatering houses soaked from overnight flooding and queuing for fresh water in the morning. Their health and hygiene are constantly at risk due to these relentless challenges,” adds Dr Manjula.

According to Dr Manjula, women in these coastal areas had been earning some income through kitchen farming, livestock management, and other activities. However, once the tidal floods became a regular occurrence, these sources of revenue completely dried up, leaving these women entirely dependent on the men at home.

A still from the documentary.

“This issue is not specific to Vypeen Island; it affects the entire region from Puthenvelikkara to Kumbalangi, encompassing 23 panchayats. Unlike the aggressive coastal erosion, the impact here is more gradual, affecting livelihoods and homes. Unlike Chellanam, where the government acted in response to political protests by building a long sea wall, this region has not seen such immediate governmental intervention,” G Sajan, a senior development broadcaster, who was the creative consultant for the community driven documentary, said.



Warning bell

According to grassroots activists like Sheel Sajeev Kumar and researchers such as Manjula Bharati, this is not merely the story of a small island or coastal belt, but a warning of what could impact the entire world. If not addressed seriously and adequately, every coastal region will face similar issues, and finding a solution won't be easy.

People's participation in these efforts is crucial. The involvement of Kudumbashree workers here is a very positive step in this direction.