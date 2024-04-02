In 2020, Sebastian Steudtner set a record for the largest wave ever caught (86-foot) when the German surfed in Nazare, one of the world’s famous spots for surfing, in Portugal. In 2023, Laura Enever, an Australian surfer, broke the world record (held by Brazilian-American surfer Andrea Moller) for the largest wave surfed by a woman when she conquered a 43.5-foot wave in Hawaii. Surfing is not...

In 2020, Sebastian Steudtner set a record for the largest wave ever caught (86-foot) when the German surfed in Nazare, one of the world’s famous spots for surfing, in Portugal. In 2023, Laura Enever, an Australian surfer, broke the world record (held by Brazilian-American surfer Andrea Moller) for the largest wave surfed by a woman when she conquered a 43.5-foot wave in Hawaii. Surfing is not a popular sport in India, so how do the names of these record-holders matter? You will find the answer to the question if you follow the hoardings and arches of the International Surfing Festival displayed on the way to the Varkala-Edava beach, a popular tourist spot, 45 km from Thiruvananthapuram.



As you enter the beach, you see a group of young surfers talk, sitting cross-legged on the sand. If you think they are talking about the food that was served on the previous day or about the scorching heat, then you are wrong. The surfers, who came from various parts of India to participate in the International Surfing Festival, talk about the records set by Steudtner, Enever and Moller. They know that catching such large waves needs years of practice and devotion. But they are not going to give up, a reason why they are assembled here.

Surfers at the International Surfing Festival.

The conversation then shifts to a current topic: “How do you pick the waves, particularly when you are in a new spot?” “Whenever the waves break, we will ride them. Timing is important. We have to choose the right wave, and that’s an art in itself,” says Surya, a surfer from Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram.



At least 60 athletes from various parts of the country participated in various events, held between March 29 and 31. The three-day fest is the first of its kind in Kerala. Kishore Kumar says he could judge the waves well even though he is new to the surfing spots of Kerala. “This is my first surfing competition in Kerala. I am happy that I did well because the waves were good and I was able to maintain my lead from the start itself,” says Kishore, who won first in the under-16 category. A native of Kovalam (near Chennai), Kishore says he has been surfing for the last five years.



There are four types of waves when it comes to surfing. Rolling waves are the most familiar ones that most surfers prefer. Dumping waves are unpredictable and they are meant for the most experienced lots. Surging waves are dangerous as they are present on rocky and hard shores. Standing waves are constant and they don’t lose their strength. “As a sport, surfing is new in India. I want to go abroad where we can get great surfing spots. I am trying my level best to win more competitions so that I will be able to make it,” says Kishore. Akhilan, another surfer, says he likes the waves and conditions in the Varkala-Edava beach. “It is a perfect surfing spot for beginners like me,” says the surfer from Tamil Nadu.



Kamalini P, who won first in the under 16 girls category, was on cloud nine when she heard the points announced through the loudspeakers. A native of Madurai, this young surfer started running along the beach holding her board when she heard the news. “This is special because this is my first victory outside my state. It gives me hope, and one day I will buy a surfboard,” says Kamalini. Sandhaya, another surfer, said, “We need more surfing spots in the country.” Ramesh, the champion of the festival, said regular practice with the board makes one perfect. Rory Symes, renowned surfer and representative of the International Surfing Association, headed the judging panel for the competitions held as part of the festival. Cash awards were given to the winners at a function on Sunday.

The Varkala-Edava beach in Kerala.

Organised by Kerala Tourism, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) and District Tourism Promotion Council under the aegis of the International Surfing Association and the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the Surfing Festival evoked tremendous response, particularly from the fisherfolk in the area. It showed how beaches can be used productively with the help of the local fishermen.



“The fishermen who normally use the beach area for fishing welcomed the idea and offered all the help. It is a great sign,” said Nawaz Jabbar, contest director of the festival. Rasheed, a fisherman, said he will be happy if more surfers come to the spot. “I don’t know much about surfing. I have been watching the sport for the last three days and many told me that the waves here are good for surfing. I hope more events will be organised here in the coming years,” he said.



It was to promote adventure tourism in Kerala that Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas decided to organise the International Surfing Festival in Varkala-Edava beach. “The event aims to make Kerala the premier surfing destination in India, and promote the sport of surfing in the country. The festival also aims to make Varkala, Kerala's premier surfing destination, an internationally recognised surfing hotspot, and will also give an opportunity to the water sports lovers of the state to learn and practise the sport of surfing,” Riyas had said in a release. However, the minister was absent because of the campaigns for the upcoming elections to the parliament.



As a sport, surfing has made unbelievable progress during the last ten years in India, thanks to the rise of surfing schools and training centres across the country. Many state governments have come forward to promote adventure tourism. However, more grassroots-level surfing events are necessary to promote the sport.

Hoardings of the International Surfing Festival.

“Many state governments have started using surfing as a tool to promote tourism. It is a good sign. As a leisure port, surfing is progressing in India. It is getting better and better day by day. But we need more local and grassroot level surfing events to promote the sport. If we can organise more local surfing events, we will be able to identify talented surfers at an early age itself,” said Arun Vasu, president of Surfing Federation of India. The rise in the number of surfing schools and training centres, according to Arun, shows the growing popularity of the sport in India.

