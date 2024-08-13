The universe — incredibly vast, unfathomable, impersonal and indifferent to human suffering — has long been a muse for storytellers. Since time immemorial, we’ve gazed up at the celestial expanse, pondering our place within it. The idea of parallel realities has captured the imagination of storytellers across the world. The concept allows for stories that explore alternate outcomes...

The universe — incredibly vast, unfathomable, impersonal and indifferent to human suffering — has long been a muse for storytellers. Since time immemorial, we’ve gazed up at the celestial expanse, pondering our place within it. The idea of parallel realities has captured the imagination of storytellers across the world. The concept allows for stories that explore alternate outcomes of events, offering fresh perspectives on identity, gender, choice, and consequence.