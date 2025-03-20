Why Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore can't use glass cutlery for months

As Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore get into a months-long rehabilitation schedule to rebuild muscle mass and bone density, experts have a gentle warning for them: stay away from glass cutlery.

This is because the American astronauts’ muscles have become so weak after nine long months in space that they might let go anything made of glass, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has said.

Building muscles

But this does not mean that their muscles will not be able to hold them up, Tyson told NDTV.

“On the ISS (International Space Station), they have many ways to exercise. The difference is... when you spend this much time being weightless, your ability to judge and orient for what is 'up' and 'down' is compromised," he said.

Of course, both Sunita and Butch, who were flown back to earth this week, will also need time to readjust to the gravity on the Earth.

"But both will recover, and soon," Tyson said.

Plastic cups

According to him, astronauts who have spent a lot of time in space say they recover within a week. Scientists and health experts are presently handing Sunita and Butch only plastic cups – no glass.

Mental status

Tyson dismissed suggestions that the astronauts’ mental status may have been affected, saying that NASA selects its astronauts based on strength of both body and mind.

"There was food and water (even if it was recycled urine, which is normal up there!) and they are professional astronauts. The only thing... maybe they didn't take extra pairs of underwear."

Space journey

The stranded American astronauts returned home in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft which splashed down off Florida's eastern coast.

They had flown to the ISS on June 5 last year. But the Boeing Starliner capsule that carried them had propulsion issues, forcing them to wait for nine months to return to earth.

Their rehabilitation programme to rebuild muscle mass and bone density will include strength training and mobility exercises.