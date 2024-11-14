Vehicles torched, stone-pelting on cops: High drama over Rajasthan leader’s arrest

Independent candidate Naresh Meena’s arrest on Thursday (November 14) for slapping an SDM during Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan’s Tonk district the day before was preceded by high drama and violence.

The audacious assault on Amit Chaudhary in full view of television cameras triggered protests by government officers in Rajasthan all over the state as well as demonstrations by Meena’s supporters.

Rajasthan officers on strike

On Thursday morning, Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officials launched a state-wide strike to denounce the attack and demand Meena’s arrest. However, Meen and his supporters went on the rampage when news broke of his possible arrest.

When police tried to prevent them from staging a protest, violence erupted outside the polling booth in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency, in which about 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers, including police vehicles, were torched.

Around 60 people were arrested following the violence that also saw crowds pelting stones at police personnel. Samravta is located about 100 km from Jaipur.