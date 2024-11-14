Vehicles torched, stone-pelting on cops: High drama over Rajasthan leader’s arrest
The audacious assault on SDM Amit Chaudhary triggered protests by government officers all over the state as well as demonstrations by Meena’s supporters
Independent candidate Naresh Meena’s arrest on Thursday (November 14) for slapping an SDM during Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan’s Tonk district the day before was preceded by high drama and violence.
The audacious assault on Amit Chaudhary in full view of television cameras triggered protests by government officers in Rajasthan all over the state as well as demonstrations by Meena’s supporters.
Rajasthan officers on strike
On Thursday morning, Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officials launched a state-wide strike to denounce the attack and demand Meena’s arrest. However, Meen and his supporters went on the rampage when news broke of his possible arrest.
When police tried to prevent them from staging a protest, violence erupted outside the polling booth in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency, in which about 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers, including police vehicles, were torched.
Around 60 people were arrested following the violence that also saw crowds pelting stones at police personnel. Samravta is located about 100 km from Jaipur.
Meena finally arrested
Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan gave the final direction to the police team to enter the village and take Meena in its custody.
Police fired tear gas to disperse the mob after Meena’s arrest. Supporters of Meena blocked roads but these were removed.
“We are getting the entire incident investigated and asked for a report and soon action will be taken against those who are guilty,” said minister of state for home Jawahar Singh Bedham.
Officer assaulted during polling
It all began on Wednesday afternoon when the Congress rebel contesting as an independent caught the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Malpura by the collar and slapped him.
Chaudhary, on election duty, was trying to get people to vote in Samravta village which boycotted polling over a demand that it should be included in Uniara sub-division instead of Deoli.
Also read: Rajasthan bypolls: MLA Naresh Meena arrested day after he slaps SDM
Meena told the media that he was right in slapping the officer.
Accusing Chaudhary of siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Meena said: “He got 30 people to vote by threatening action against them… I slapped him. Seeing his nature, he should have been slapped more.”
Four cases against Meena
According to Inspector General of Police (Ajmer) Om Prakash, four cases, including for disrupting public work and damaging public property, were registered against Meena.
Before his arrest, Meena blamed Tonk district Collector Saumya Jha and Superintendent of Police Sangwan for whatever happened.
Officers furious
RAS association general secretary Neetu Rajeshwar told PTI that the attack by Meena was intolerable.
“SDM Amit Chaudhary was slapped when he was doing his election duty fairly. The association is on a pen-down strike… We will call it off after a representation to the chief minister on other demands,” Rajeshwar said.
Polling for byelections on seven Assembly seats, including Deoli-Uniara where the violence occurred, was held on Wednesday.
(With agency inputs)