Udaipur gangrape case: IT company CEO among three arrested

Three persons, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an IT company, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a female manager of the company following a birthday party held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The development was confirmed by the police on Friday (December 26).

According to the police, the arrested CEO, identified as Jitesh Sisodia, had organised a birthday party last Saturday, which was attended by several people, including the woman manager. Elaborating on the matter, the police said that the other two accused in the case are a female executive head of the same company and her husband, Gaurav Sirohi, a resident of Meerut. All three accused were detained and subsequently arrested on Thursday (December 25) after questioning.

Accused offered lift to victim

Providing details of the alleged incident, the police said that the woman stated in her complaint that she was left alone at the venue as other guests gradually departed after the party concluded. She further alleged that the female executive head then offered to drop her home and took her in her car. The complaint stated that Sisodia and Sirohi were also seated in the vehicle at the time.

The woman alleged that during the journey, the accused stopped at a shop and purchased something resembling cigarettes, which were then offered to her. She claimed that she lost consciousness after consuming the substance. According to the complaint, the woman regained consciousness the next morning and realised that she had been sexually assaulted.

What police said

Based on the complaint filed by the woman manager, a case was registered at the Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following the registration of the case, the three accused were detained and arrested after interrogation, the police said.

"The accused were arrested following the registration of a case at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent on a four-day police remand," Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

The police also said that the woman’s medical examination was conducted and her statements were recorded as part of the investigation process. Subsequently, the case was handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma for further probe, they added.

