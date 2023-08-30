Suggestions from 1 cr people will be taken for Rajasthan's Mission-2030: CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that suggestions from more than one crore people will be taken for Rajasthan's 'Mission-2030', a campaign to develop the state into the most developed in the country. A meeting of the state council of ministers was held under the chairmanship of Gehlot at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday. 'Mission-2030' and smooth power supply were discussed at the meeting.

According to a spokesperson, the chief minister instructed the council of ministers at the meeting to prepare the 'Vision-2030' document for their respective departments by September. Gehlot said that ministers should discuss with stakeholders and experts related to their departments and take their suggestions for the 'Vision-2030' document. He also said that suggestions of more than one crore people will be taken for the Mission-2030 campaign.

The planning department gave a presentation on the campaign during the meeting and said that it was being carried forward by making a time-bound plan. The chief minister also directed the energy department to ensure smooth power supply in the state. He said that the state government is determined to provide regular power supply in every area.

The energy department said the estimated demand in September will be 3,446 lakh units per day and that it has increased due to less rainfall in August. However, the department has made arrangements for supply the supply, it said. Accordingly, the Chief Minister instructed the department to meet the power shortage from other states. Instructions were also given to the State Power Generation Corporation to strictly monitor the supply of 24 rakes of coal required daily for power generation. PTI AG SKY SKY

