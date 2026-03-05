Sachin Pilot urges govt to take strong stand on West Asia conflict

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the ongoing conflict in West Asia should end soon and urged the government of India to uphold its tradition of diplomatic neutrality while taking a clear stand on developments affecting its strategic region.

Pilot said India has historically maintained a balanced and mature position in global affairs and should continue to do so.

"I hope the ongoing violence ends soon and the loss of lives and property stops. The developments have unfolded very rapidly. India has always maintained neutrality and globally its position has been that of a sensible, serious and mature nation," he said.

Referring to a US strike on an Iranian vessel in international waters off the Sri Lankan coast, Pilot said India should not remain silent when such incidents occur close to its area of influence.

"America has carried out an attack and a ship has been sunk. I believe our government and the country should take a stand on this. If a war is happening elsewhere but such one-sided activity takes place in our area of influence, then remaining silent is not right," he said.

Pilot pointed out that the ship had come to participate in a military exercise with Indian forces and was destroyed very close to India.

He said the country must "stand up and say what is right and what is wrong," adding that the silence of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence is being watched by the world and is not in the national interest.

The Congress leader also said that India has historically spoken clearly on global issues and maintained relations with multiple countries.

"Whether it is Iran, Afghanistan, Europe or Russia, India has had long-standing cultural and historical bilateral relations with many countries. We should not deviate from our diplomatic principles, our self-interest and the tradition of neutrality," he said.

Pilot further alleged that the government appeared to be accepting one-sided conditions in international dealings and seemed to be "under pressure".

"President Donald Trump imposed a deal where American goods would come into India at zero tariff while we would pay 18 per cent. There are also commitments to purchase goods worth 500 billion dollars. These terms appear one-sided and have been accepted without protest," he claimed. The Congress leader added that the government should ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in Gulf countries amid the regional tensions. PTI

