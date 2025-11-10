    • The Federal
    Delhi Red Fort blast
    Rescue work underway at the blast site near Red Fort on Monday | PTI Photo

    Red Fort car blast: Rajastan police on high alert

    DGP directs social media monitoring teams to remain alert and immediately counter any misleading or false information

    Agencies
    10 Nov 2025 10:00 PM IST

    Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Monday sounded an alert to maintain heightened vigilance across the state following an explosion outside the Red Fort in Delhi.

    DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma directed maximum police deployment at railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, religious places and other high-footfall areas in an advisory issued to all DCPs and SPs.

    He also asked Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) to remain on high alert.

    Sharma directed that all Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners personally supervise security arrangements and ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.

    He also ordered close monitoring of CCTV footage at command centres to detect any suspicious activity promptly.

    The DGP directed social media monitoring teams to remain alert and immediately counter any misleading or false information.

    All Range IGPs and police commissioners have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

    Red Fortcar blast
