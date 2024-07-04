Rajasthan minister Meena resigns over BJP’s losses in Lok Sabha polls

Rajasthan agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned from the cabinet following the BJP’s losses from his parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

During the election campaign, Meena, 72, had vowed to quit as minister if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost any of the seven parliamentary seats under his responsibility.

Dausa loss

He resigned as the party lost some of the seats including his native Dausa.

"Kirodi Meena resigned as minister. He gave the resignation to the chief minister 10 days back," PTI quoted an aide as saying.

Although it took power in Rajasthan unseating the Congress late last year, the BJP suffered heavily in the Lok Sabha elections whose results were announced on June 4.