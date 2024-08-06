Rajasthan: Jaisalmer, Pali, Jodhpur witness heavy showers triggering flood-like situation

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Extremely heavy rainfall occurred in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Pali and Jodhpur districts during the last 24 hours, leading to flood-like situation at some places, officials said on Tuesday.

Disaster management teams, equipped with mud pumps and tankers, have been deployed in the affected areas to remove water and provide assistance to people, the officials said. According to Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Mohangarh and Bhaniyana in Jaisalmer district recorded 260 mm and 206 mm of rainfall, respectively, till 8:30 am.

During the same period, Pali recorded 257 mm and Dechu in Jodhpur district 246 mm of rain, the weather office said.

Other areas within these districts also experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, it said.

Jaisalmer collector Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudheer Choudhary conducted field visits in rain-hit areas and took stock of the situation.

Singh said there is waterlogging at some places and civil defence, SDRF and police teams will be reaching those areas to provide assistance.

The Met centre has issued a warning of heavy rain in several places in the state, particularly in western Rajasthan, during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, North Western Railway has cancelled two trains, partially cancelled three trains and changed the routes of two trains due to rainwater on the tracks in Marwar-Khara Beethadi and Phalodi-Malar under Jodhpur division.

Jodhpur-Jaisalmer express has been cancelled for Tuesday and Sabarmati-Jodhpur special train for August 7, the officials said. PTI

