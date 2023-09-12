Rajasthan cops take custody of Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar

Bajrang Dal leader and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men in February and is also accused of inciting violence in home state Haryana, was arrested on Tuesday (September 12), officials said.

He was handed over to Rajasthan police after it obtained a transit remand for him from a court in Haryana’s Nuh. The arrest was made by the Nuh police, reportedly in Gurugram’s Manesar. The police said a pistol, three live bullets and a mobile phone were seized from Manesar.

Nuh police said it informed neighbouring states and districts about the arrest, following standard procedure. Deeg district in Rajasthan adjoins Nuh.

(With agency inputs)

