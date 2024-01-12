Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal meets Czech PM Petr Fiala; discusses tourism, other issues

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday met Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala here and held wide-ranging discussions, including on tourism and creation of employment. The chief minister discussed with Fiala various issues, including promoting tourism in Rajasthan, creating employment through innovation in the technical sector and industrial development, according to an official statement.

He also gave information about the emerging possibilities in the field of tourism in Rajasthan, it said and added that during the meeting, a short film on Rajasthan tourism was also screened.

Sharma said Bhilwara is the hub of the textile industry in Rajasthan and Czech companies have a strong presence in the technical textile sector. He said that there are immense possibilities for trade and investment in the state.

The chief minister interacted with industrialists and investors from the Czech Republic and invited them to invest in Rajasthan.

Bureau of Industrial Promotion (BIP) Commissioner Himanshu Gupta gave information about textile, tourism, solar, automobile, cement and other industrial enterprises in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar and senior officials of the Czech government were present during the meeting, it said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)