Rajasthan: Boat capsizes on Chambal River; 1 drowns, 3 rescued

Kota, (Rajasthan) Jun 5 (PTI) A boat capsized in the Chambal River, killing a 20-year-old woman, while other passengers were rescued in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Ranjeet Valmiki along with his wife Sadhana, his sister-in-law and his niece was sailing in a small boat across the river to their village.

A wooden plank in the centre of the boat broke and the boat capsized, SHO at Gangdhar police station Amarnath Jogy said.

Ranjeet knew swimming so he was able to rescue his niece and swam to the shore. His sister-in-law also knew a bit so she was able to keep herself afloat till the rescuers arrived. However, Sadhana didn't know how to swim and drowned, the SHO said.

The SDRF recovered Sadhana's body on Thursday morning and sent it for postmortem.

Ranjeet and Sadhana had gotten married just three months ago and were working as daily wage labourers in Jodhpur. They had come home to visit their relatives. Ranjeet planned to sail across the river with four passengers in a boat with a capacity of carrying only two people, instead of bigger licensed boats that were also available, the SHO added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI

