Rajasthan | Car carrying 7 of family crashes on way to Kota, two killed

Kota (Rajasthan) May 27 (PTI) A car carrying seven members of an extended famliy from Madhya Pradesh overturned after crashing into a divider on NH-27 in Baran district on Monday, killing two persons and injuring five, police said.

The family were heading to Kota for the admission of two persons -- also in the car -- in a coaching institute when around 11.30 am, the accident happened near Anta town on the national highway, Circle Inspector at Baran Sadar Police Station Chuttan Lal said.

One person has sustained critical injuries is under treatment at Baran district hospital while others in the car suffered minor injuries and were discharged after primary medical care, Anta circle DSP Sheoram said.

Kesrilal Dhakad (55) and Jagdish Dhakad (43), both cousins and residents of Fatehgarh in MP, died in the accident, police said.

The car reportedly went out of control in an attempt to save a motorbike rider on the wrong side on the highway and rammed into divider and overturned, the CO said.

Police said the two bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. PTI

