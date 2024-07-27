Rajasthan announces quota for Agniveers in recruitment of police, jail and forest guards

The Rajasthan government will provide reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of jail and forest guards and state police, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has said.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday (July 27) said Sharma made a big announcement for Agniveers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“The Rajasthan government has made a provision of reservation in state police, jail guard and forest guard recruitments for the Agniveers who protect the country’s borders with a sense of dedication and patriotism,” it said.

“With this decision of the state government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agniveers will get an opportunity to work in the state after serving the country,” the statement quoted Sharma as saying.

However, the percentage of reservation in these services for Angiveers was not disclosed.

The Centre in 2022 unveiled the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year contractual basis.

Those recruited under the scheme will be known as Agniveers.

After completion of their four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces or the paramilitary forces would be reserved for ex-Agniveers.

Several state governments also made similar announcements for recruitment of retired Agniveers in their respective police forces.

(With agency inputs)

