Rajasthan: 2 held after 14-year-old’s abduction, rape in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Two men allegedly abducted a 14-year-old girl on their bikes and took her to their residence where she was raped, police said here on Saturday.

The two accused have been detained and police are interrogating them about the incident, they said.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday night when the accused Mohna Lal and Raju abducted the girl near Jaipur's Renewal area when she was taking a walk.

"As per the FIR, the accused had come on a two-wheeler and forcibly made the girl sit with them. Later, they took her to their residence at the Bisangarh-Manoharpur area and raped her after giving her alcoholic substances," DSP Anup Singh said.

The girl, however, told the police that Mohan Lal raped her while Raju helped him in the abduction and later with dropping the minor at her place later, police said.

Singh said that the victim and her father filed the complaint the same night following which a case was registered under IPC 376 (rape) and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The DSP said the victim's medical examination has been conducted and the accused are being interrogated. PTI

