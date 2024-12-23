Rajasthan | 15-year-old girl raped by school teacher in Sikar: Police

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Dantaramgarh where the accused government school teacher allegedly took the girl to his room and raped her, police said.

He later dropped the girl at her residence late on Saturday night and fled, they added "The victim's family members lodged a complaint on Sunday. We have launched a probe after registered a case against the accused teacher," Dantaramgarh police station SHO Bhawani Singh said.

The girl will be sent for a medical examination on Monday after which further action will be taken," Singh said. PTI

