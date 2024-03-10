PM Modi to attend tri-service event Bharat Shakti in Pokhran on Mar 12

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness 'Bharat Shakti', a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a tri-services live fire and manoeuvre exercise, in Rajasthan's Pokhran on March 12.

Modi will also visit Gujarat on Tuesday to launch multiple development projects, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

The 'Bharat Shakti' will have on display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's self-reliance initiative, the statement said.

The exercise will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains, it added.

Key equipment and weapons systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) tanks, Dhanush and Sarang gun systems, Akash weapons system, logistics drones, robotic mules, advanced light helicopter and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles, among others from the Army.

The Navy will be showcasing anti-ship missiles, autonomous cargo carrying aerial vehicles, and expendable aerial targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.

The Air Force will be deploying the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas, light utility helicopters, and advanced light helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations, the PMO said.

In a clear indication of India's readiness to confront and overcome contemporary and future challenges with home-grown solutions, the 'Bharat Shakti' highlights resilience, innovation, and strength of India's domestic defence capabilities on the global stage, the statement said.

"The programme exemplifies the nation's strong strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence, by showcasing the might and operational prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and the ingenuity and commitment of the indigenous defence industry," it said.

In a major boost to the railway infrastructure and connectivity, Modi will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate a slew of projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore, it said.

He will also flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi- Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, and Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin).

Four Vande Bharat trains will also be extended, the PMO said.

Besides launching several other projects, the prime minister will inaugurate 50 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras' at railway stations.

The statement said the prime minister will inaugurate 51 Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals, which will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.

As many as 35 rail coach restaurants, which aim to cater to the needs of passengers and public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways, will be inaugurated as well. Besides, over 1,500 'One Station One Product' stalls will also be inaugurated.

Modi will also be visiting Sabarmati and inaugurate the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram, the statement said.

It was the first ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi after coming to India from South Africa in 1915.

It has been the constant endeavour of PM Modi to uphold and cherish the ideals which Gandhi stood for and develop facilities which showcase his ideals and bring him closer to people, the statement said.

"In yet another effort in this endeavour, the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Project will help revitalise Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and philosophy for present and future generations," it said.

The master plan includes new buildings to house administration facilities, visitor facilities like orientation centre, interactive workshops on 'charkha' spinning, handmade paper, cotton weaving and leather work and public utilities.

"The Memorial will serve as an inspiration for future generations, fostering Gandhian thoughts and will enliven the essence of Gandhian values, through a process informed by principles of Trusteeship," the statement said. PTI

