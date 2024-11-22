Man declared dead wakes up before cremation; 3 doctors suspended

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) A man declared dead by doctors woke up just as he was placed on the pyre much to the shock of those around but breathed his last a few hours later, the dramatic life and death story unfolding in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu area over Thursday and Friday.

Rohitash Kumar, a deaf-mute man who didn’t have any family and lived in a shelter home, died on the way from Jhunjhunu’s BDK Hospital to Jaipur, about 180 km away, on Friday, officials said.

Three doctors, including principal medical officer Sandeep Pachar, were suspended by Jhunjhunu District Collector Ramavtar Meena for their alleged medical negligence. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Kumar, 25, had been taken to the emergency ward of the Jhunjhunu facility after he fell unconscious at the shelter home on Thursday.

Kumar was declared dead at 2 pm on Thursday. He was taken to the mortuary and kept there for two hours, officials said.

Police prepared a 'panchnama', a document prepared when a person dies, and transported the body to a crematorium, they added.

However, Kumar suddenly started breathing as he was placed on the pyre, moments before the cremation. An ambulance was called immediately and he was taken back to the BDK Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

He was referred to Jaipur's SMS Hospital on Friday and died on the way.

As news spread of Kumar regaining consciousness moments before the cremation, Revenue officer Mahendra Mund, Deputy Director of Social Justice Department Pawan Poonia also reached the BDK Hospital. PTI

