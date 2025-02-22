Madan Rathore elected unopposed as Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has retained the post of BJP Rajasthan president after he was declared elected unopposed on Saturday, party leaders said.

The process for organisational elections started on Friday with the filing of nominations. Rathore was the only candidate to file the nomination paper for the election to the post of state president.

Rathore was appointed as the state president in July last year.

He was declared as the state president on Saturday by the election in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at the party office here.

Five sets of nomination papers were submitted on Friday and all proposals had Madan Rathore's name.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former CM Vasundhara Raje and other leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

Twenty-five members of the party's national council were also elected from the state. They will take part in the election of the party's national president. PTI

