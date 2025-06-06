Kota: ICICI bank official diverts Rs 4.58 crore from multiple accounts, arrested

Sakshi Gupta, a relationship manager at ICICI Bank’s Kota branch in Rajasthan, has allgedly misused her access to defraud 41 customers of over Rs 4.58 crores.

Her alleged motive? To generate high returns in a short period by investing other people's money in stocks.

Also Read: Worried about bank fraud? Here's how you can keep your money safe

Trust betrayed

Between 2020 and 2023, Gupta allegedly misused the 'User FD (Fixed Deposit)' link and illegally withdrew funds from 110 accounts of 41 customers. The fraud continued for two years, but no one at the bank was aware of it.

According to the probe, Gupta invested the money in the stock market. She, however, failed to deposit the money back in the accounts after she incurred heavy losses in the market. She has now been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Also Read: Bank fraud accused Angad Chandok deported from US, handed over to CBI

How she did it

The alleged fraud came to light when a customer visited the bank to inquire about his FD. The bank then lodged a police complaint on February 18.

Investigating officer Ibrahim Khan revealed that Gupta even linked the mobile numbers of her family members to the said accounts, allowing her to bypass SMS alerts. She even devised a system that allowed her to obtain OTPs on her system, so that the account holders wouldn't be aware of the fraud.

Arrested at wedding

Following the bank's complaint, the police arrested Gupta late on the night of June 4 at her sister's wedding and sent her to judicial custody. ICICI Bank is yet to issue a statement. However, reports said bank is likely to compensate for the loss suffered by the customers.



