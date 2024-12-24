Jaipur gas tanker crash: Death toll goes up to 15

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) The death toll in the gas tanker crash on the Ajmer highway climbed to 15 on Tuesday, with two more persons succumbing to their injuries, hospital authorities said.

"Two patients undergoing treatment died in the morning. Three were discharged yesterday. At present, 18 patients are under treatment and five of them are critical," Dr Sushil Bhati, Superintendent of the SMS Hospital, said.

He said one or two persons would be discharged later in the day as their condition has improved.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno.

Eleven persons had died on the day of the incident. PTI

