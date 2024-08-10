Heavy rainfall continues in Rajasthan, more showers expected next week

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Heavy rains continued in parts of Rajasthan, with Pipalkhunt in Pratapgarh district recording the highest rainfall at 112 mm, the weather office said on Saturday.

Bharatpur, Alwar and Bikaner also received heavy rainfall, it said.

The meteorological department has predicted more showers at some places for the next week.

Till 8:30 am on Saturday, Deeg in Bharatpur recorded 89 mm of rain, Bamanwas in Sawai Madhopur 76 mm, Mundawar in Alwar 72 mm, Khajuwala of Bikaner 65 mm, according to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre.

The met office said there is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on Saturday.

Heavy rain activities are likely to remain active in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions for the next 5-7 days.

Some parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan might receive moderate and sometimes heavy rain for the next 5-6 days, with a possibility of heavy rain at some places in the Shekhawati region. PTI

