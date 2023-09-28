‘Hate rewarded’: Oppn leaders slam BJP for giving Bidhuri Tonk poll duty

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal wrote in an X (Twitter) post that the BJP had “rewarded” the Lok Sabha MP for attacking Danish Ali with “unspeakable words” in Parliament.

“BJP rewards ‘hate’” — that is how Opposition leaders termed BJP giving Ramesh Bidhuri, in the eye of a storm for his derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali, being given poll responsibility in Rajasthan’s Tonk district.

Ramesh’s tweet was in reply to TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s post slamming the BJP. She said Bidhuri had been “rewarded” for his remarks against a Muslim MP. “How does a showcaused person be given a new role by BJP? Narendra Modi ji, is this your Sneha Yatra for minorities, your love outreach?” she posted.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, also in a post on X, said on Wednesday night, ‘ Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’—yeh sab hai inka bakwaas (their policy of inclusivity is all nonsense).”

“BJP rewards ‘hate’. Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali (BSP) for the unspeakable words he used in the Special Session of Parliament. Made BJP in-charge of Tonk District in Rajasthan. Muslim population in Tonk 29.25 per cent. Symbolises ‘hate’ for political dividends,” he posted on Thursday (September 28).

All about numbers

With the Gurjar community present in large numbers in Tonk district, which has four Assembly seats, including the one held by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the BJP believes Bidhuri can help it swing the votes since he is also from the same caste. Pilot is also from the Gurjar community. BJP leaders said Meenas and Muslims are the two other largest communities in Tonk district.

Bidhuri’s responsibility will be akin to the BJP’s poll in-charge of the district, party sources said. Bidhuri also posted on X that he attended a coordination meeting for the Tonk district held in Jaipur. Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi chaired the meeting.

The BJP MP from South Delhi had been issued a show-cause notice by the party after his derogatory words targeting Ali in Lok Sabha last week sparked massive outrage, with the Opposition demanding his suspension from the House.

Bidhuri’s remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission last Thursday sparked a furore, with Opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP on its MP’s remarks. Several members of the Congress, TMC, and NCP, among others, have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

Bidhuri is among the grassroots BJP leaders from the national capital and enjoys considerable influence in his constituency. BJP leaders noted that the party has routinely deployed its MPs in Assembly polls in different states, and Bidhuri has been used in several previous elections.

(With agency inputs)