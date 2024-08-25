Guarantee of accessible justice to all critical for developed India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 25) said the guarantee of simple and accessible justice to all is important as the country moves towards the dream of a developed India.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Modi also referred to his Independence Day remark on 'secular civil code' and said that the judiciary has been advocating this for decades.

"As we move forward with the dream of a developed India, there should be a guarantee of simple, easy and accessible justice for everyone. This is very important," he said.

The prime minister said that today the people's dreams, their aspirations are bigger, "so it is important that our systems are modernised".

"Innovation and modernisation of the system is equally important for providing justice for all," he added.

(With agency inputs)

