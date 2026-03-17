Five killed, several injured as sleeper bus collides with trailer truck in Rajasthan
Bus travelling from Sriganganagar to Jaipur crashes near Baramsar after attempting to pass parked trolleys; multiple passengers hospitalised
Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Five passengers were killed and more than six others were injured after a private sleeper bus collided head-on with a trailer truck on a highway in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Tuesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred near Baramsar on the Sardarshahar Road under the Rawatsar police station limits, SHO Ishwaranand said, confirming that five people died in the accident and seven to eight others were injured.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjay Agrawal said the bus was travelling from Sriganganagar to Jaipur when the accident took place.
“Two mustard-laden trolleys were parked on the roadside. The bus driver was attempting to negotiate them when it collided head-on with an oncoming trailer truck,” the SDM said.
Assisted by the locals, police shifted the injured to a hospital in Rawatsar, from where those critically injured were referred to the district hospital, officials said. PTI