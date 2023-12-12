First-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to become Rajasthan CM

First-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma is set to become the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time MLA from the Sanganer Assembly constituency, as its CM in the western state, where it swept to power last week.

Earlier today, three BJP observers, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, arrived in Jaipur to oversee the legislature party meeting. The central team that included Vinod Tawde and Sarok Pandey and Union minister Pralhad Joshi, the BJP in-charge for Rajasthan, arrived at a name for the CM post. The team was welcomed by CP Joshi and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Raje, a two-time Chief Minister, was among the probables this time, too. MP-turned-MLA Balaknath, Kirori Lal Meena and Diya Kumari were the other probables.

The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, defeating the incumbent Congress government.