Farmers again on streets due to Centre’s stubbornness: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that farmers have once again started protesting due to the stubbornness of the Central government, which has been unable to solve their issues.

He said farmers are not getting reasonable prices for their crops and the Congress party will provide a legal guarantee for minimum support price if its INDIA bloc came to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

"Farmers are protesting due to the stubbornness of the central government, which has not been able to solve their issues," Pilot told reporters here.

"The Centre had promised to implement MSP. Now that the tenure of the central government is about to end, it should fulfil its promises," the Congress leader said.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also expressed happiness at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi filing her nomination from Rajasthan for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)