Dense fog envelops parts of Rajasthan amid light rain in Kota, Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) There was dense fog in many parts of Rajasthan on Friday morning and light rainfall was recorded in some places, a weather department official said here.

According to the meteorological centre in Jaipur, light rain was recorded at many places in Kota and Jaipur divisions since Thursday afternoon.

There was dense fog in many districts, including Churu and Bikaner, it added.

The weather office said the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Alwar at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of Kota and Udaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next two to three days. It said the weather will be mainly dry in most other places.

There is a possibility of dense fog at some places in the state for the next two to three days and the minimum temperature will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius, the officials said. PTI

