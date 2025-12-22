Congress workers, social groups protest across Rajasthan to protect Aravallis

Congress workers and members of several social organisations staged protests across Rajasthan on Monday (December 22), demanding steps to protect the Aravalli range, one of the state’s most fragile and vital ecological zones.

Outside the Udaipur Collectorate, the protest turned tense as demonstrators came face to face with the police, leading to the detention of some agitators.



Raising slogans and crowding the area outside the collectorate, protesters pressed for urgent action to save the Aravallis. The protests escalated as workers engaged in a confrontation with the police.

Opposition, activists raise pitch

Karni Sena and local community groups demanded the reversal of the Supreme Court's order on the definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges. The groups warned of intensified protests if their demands were not met.

Peaceful protests were also held at Harsh Parvat in Sikar, where environmental activists demanded the conservation of the Aravallis. "If people are forcibly evicted from their homes, where will they go? Humans can build shelters, but what about the wildlife?" questioned a protester.

NSUI workers took to the streets in Jodhpur, with some of them climbing barricades.

In Alwar, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully said that the Aravallis are the “lungs of Rajasthan”. He said the Congress will escalate its protests across the state against the Union government's report in the Supreme Court “redefining” the Aravalli mountain range.

New definition sparks outrage

The Supreme Court, on November 20 accepted the recommendations of a committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges.



According to the new definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, while an “Aravalli Range” is defined as a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

This has sparked a major controversy as Congress leaders and experts are claiming that the new definition would destroy 90 per cent of the range due to lack of legal protection.

