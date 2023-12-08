The Federal
Fatehpur recording the lowest night temperature at 5 degrees celsius | File photo

Cold wave hits Rajasthan, Fatehpur registers 5°C night temperature

Agencies
8 Dec 2023 9:10 AM GMT

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Cold weather conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan with Sikar district's Fatehpur recording the lowest night temperature at 5 degrees Celsius, according to a meteorological department report.

Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night and Churu recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius, the report stated.

The mercury settled at a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius in Hanumangarh's Sangaria, 8 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 8.7 degrees Celsius in Sirohi and 9.3 degrees in Ganganagar.

The minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 15.8 degrees Celsius in Dholpur. PTI

Rajasthan
