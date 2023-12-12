Central BJP observers led by Rajnath Singh arrive in Jaipur to pick new CM

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Three central BJP observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Tuesday to oversee an all-important legislature party meeting where the state's next chief minister will be picked.

Singh and two co-observers -- Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey -- reached the pink city along with Union minister Pralahd Joshi, who was the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan, in a chartered plane.

They were welcomed at the airport by state party president C P Joshi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. All of them went straight to a hotel near the airport.

The BJP legislature party meeting will be held at the party office at 4 pm to pick the state's next chief minister.

The newly elected MLAs have already reached the party office for the meeting. When asked about the probable candidate for the chief minister's post, they maintained that the decision of the party high command will be acceptable to all.

The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 that went to polls. Polling was postponed in one constituency due to the death of a candidate. PTI

