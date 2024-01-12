BJP's double-engine govt aims to accelerate development initiatives in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday accused the previous UPA government at the Centre of ignoring a big state like Rajasthan, and said now work will pick up pace in the state under the double-engine BJP government.

He said after the BJP government was formed at the Centre, the budget for development of railways has increased manifold.

Talking to reporters here, Vaishnaw said, "Before 2014, a big state like Rajasthan was completely ignored by the then UPA government. Now, redevelopment of 83 stations is being done in Rajasthan and work will speed up under the double engine government." After inspecting the ongoing redevelopment work of Jaipur railway station, he said, "As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, complete transformation of railway stations is underway. Our focus is to make the railways world-class." He said Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has given instructions that the Chief Secretary and Railways General Manager to meet once a month.

The minister also said the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat will now make a stopover at the Gandhinagar railway station here besides the main Jaipur station. PTI AG DV DV

