Seven workers killed in chemical factory fire in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, two still trapped

At least seven workers were burnt alive after a major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi town on Monday (February 16), officials said.

Two workers are still trapped inside the factory, authorities confirmed, as rescue efforts continue at the site. The fire erupted in Bhiwadi’s Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area.

Police spotted fire during routine patrol

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police became aware of the incident during a routine patrol. On spotting the fire, officials moved quickly and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

“Nine people were trapped inside. Seven bodies have been taken out so far,” Mishra said.

She further stated that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining two workers who are still believed to be inside the factory premises. Officials have been working to bring those trapped to safety after recovering the seven bodies.

Blast kills two migrant workers from Bihar

The incident comes days after two migrant workers from Bihar were killed and four others injured after a chemical storage tank exploded at a private factory in Karnataka’s Basaralu on Sunday.

The blast took place at around 9.40 am at the Keerthi Chemical factory near Karekatte when labourers were dismantling and shifting the tank as part of relocation work.

“While the workers were removing the chemical tank, it suddenly exploded at around 9.40 am, Sunday. Two workers died on the spot due to the impact,” Basaralu police station inspector K Muralidhar said.

Four workers-Khasim, Ravi, Mahantesh and Rajeev Kumar- aged between 24 and 32, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Six killed in Chhattisgarh steel plant blast

Last month, at least six workers were killed and five others injured in a major explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar–Bhatapara district.

State health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said he had directed the district administration to carry out a thorough probe into the incident and ensure strict action against those found responsible.

The explosion had occurred in the plant’s dust settling chamber, leaving six workers dead on the spot.

(With agency inputs)