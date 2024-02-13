Another IIT aspirant in Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota dies by suicide

Unable to cope with the pressure, another IIT aspirant committed suicide and his body was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room on Tuesday morning (February 13) in Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota. This is the fourth such suicide in less than one and a half months this year.

Shubh Choudhary, who hailed from Jharkhand and was preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), was upset over the results of the JEE Mains declared a day before on Monday (February 12), according to NDTV. Choudhary was in Kota for the past two years, receiving coaching for the JEE, which is necessary for aspiring students to qualify for admission to the top-notch engineering colleges including IITs. However, Choudhary found his score in the Mains below his expectations.

The next morning, he was found dead in his hostel room. Police are looking for clues or any suicide note he might have left before hanging himself. According to the report, the police have informed his parents and an autopsy will be conducted after they reach Kota.

Even as the police grapple with the latest suicide, another student has gone missing. The State Disaster Response Force has been deployed and motor boats have also been pressed into service to trace the missing student in the Chambal River.

According to the Rajasthan Police data, the incidence of suicide among students, who come to Kota to receive coaching for various competitive examinations, is on an upswing, with 25 students choosing to end their lives in 2023 alone. The police data suggest the number of suicides by students was 15 in 2022, 18 in 2019, and 20 in 2018.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)