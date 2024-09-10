After LPG cylinder in express train path, cement blocks found on goods train tracks

On the day that an LPG cylinder was found on the tracks ahead of the Kalindi Express in Kanpur, two cement blocks were placed on the tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor as well, in an apparent attempt to derail a loaded goods train in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

Both incidents happened on Sunday (September 8).

Goods train safe

Railway officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday (September 10) that the goods train did hit the blocks, weighing around 70 kg each, but nothing untoward happened.

“Some miscreants put two cement blocks on the tracks of the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them,” a North Western Railway official said.

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

Passenger train targeted too

A freight corridor official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

On Sunday morning, an LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in a suspected attempt to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj.

As the loco pilot hit the emergency brakes, the train hit the cylinder before coming to a halt, and the cylinder was thrown off the tracks in the impact. Later, a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the spot.

(With agency inputs)