50% decline in student suicides in Kota compared to last year: DM

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 29 (PTI) The Kota district administration has claimed that there has been a 50 per cent decline in the number of suicides by students this year as compared to 2023 in this coaching hub of Rajasthan known for preparing students for IIT-JEE entrance tests.

However, no specific breakdown of the numbers has been provided by the officials.

"In comparison to last year, the suicide rate among coaching students has decreased by 50 per cent this year, which is a significant figure in terms of the efforts yielding results. We expect this trend to continue in the future," Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami told PTI in a brief interview.

Kota witnessed 17 cases of suicides by coaching students in 2024, compared to 26 such cases in 2023, as per reports.

According to Goswami, the decline in suicide cases can be attributed to strict compliance with guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels under the vigilance of the district administration.

Other measures, such as gate-keeper training for hostel wardens based on WHO norms and the implementation of SOS Help services, have also contributed to the reduction in suicide cases.

Regular interactive sessions with coaching students through events like 'Dinner with Collector' and 'Samwad,' as well as the deployment of the Kalika Squad for women's safety and the safety of girl aspirants, have played a role in this change, Goswami added.

The district collector said he interacted with over 25,000 coaching students this year through events like 'Dinner with Collector' and 'Samwad,' where he addressed their concerns.

However, industry stakeholders have pointed out that business has slowed down for coaching centres and hostels in Kota following negative publicity over student suicides, new guidelines regulating coaching centres, and the expansion of coaching brands to other cities.

The number of students in Kota has fallen to 85,000 to 1 lakh this year, down from the usual 2-2.5 lakh, leading to a reduction in annual revenues -- from Rs 6,500-7,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore, they said.

Goswami also mentioned the launch of a programme called 'Kota Cares', which reaffirms the commitment to the well-being and safety of coaching students.

The three-day Kota Mahotsav, which concluded on Wednesday, aimed at offering entertainment while showcasing Kota as a tourist city with a rich cultural heritage, he said.

Goswami emphasised that the 'Kota Cares' programme highlights that the city has offered coaching to over one crore students from across the country, playing a significant role in their lives, regardless of the careers they pursue.

The programme also involves inviting Kota alumni -- former students who have studied in the city -- to interact with the current aspirants and reassure them that the city now offers better facilities and an improved environment, he said.

Meanwhile, Goswami has written to the parents of coaching students, extending his New Year greetings and reaffirming Kota's commitment to the overall development and safety of their children.

"I assure you that Kota is fully committed to the overall development and safety of students," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)