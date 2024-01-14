‘Will welcome Deora,’ says Shinde as Cong blames BJP; Sena (UBT) refuses to budge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Sunday (January 14) evasive on former Union minister Milind Deora, who quit the Congress earlier in the day, joining the Shiv Sena but said his party will welcome him if he chooses to do so.

“I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him,” Shinde said.

Deora, who was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, had expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat.

The undivided Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

No compromise, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

After Deora’s exit, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said there would be no compromise on the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat.

“Sawant is a two-time MP. What is wrong with him contesting again? There will be no compromise on this,” Raut asserted.

Queried on Deora quitting the Congress, Raut said, “We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change localities to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state.”