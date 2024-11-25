'We respect people's verdict, will introspect and rebuild NCP (SP)': Supriya Sule

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule has said her party, which won just 10 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, will introspect over the poll results and pledged to work towards a capable, inclusive and progressive state.

In a statement on X, the Baramati Lok Sabha member on Sunday said they respect the people’s mandate. She promised to rebuild the party and said it would move forward with determination despite its dismal show.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) collectively bagged only 46 of the state’s 288 assembly seats.

“We respect and humbly accept the verdict of the people in the assembly elections. This result is a moment for deep reflection and renewal. We will introspect, learn, and rebuild with honesty, hard work, and an unshakable commitment to the values we stand for,” Sule wrote.

She stressed that her party was committed to creating a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra.

“Our vision of a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra remains unchanged. We reaffirm our pledge to fight for the rights, dignity, and self-respect of farmers, workers, women, youth, and every marginalised section of society,” Sule stated.

She said her party will continue to carry forward the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and social reformers like Jyotiba Phule.

“We are determined to carry forward the timeless ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar with renewed energy and purpose,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Sule congratulated those who had won in the elections.

“We hope you will serve Maharashtra with dedication and prioritise the welfare of every citizen,” she said.

The parliamentarian, who is the daughter of Sharad Pawar, expressed gratitude to the voters, party workers, their MVA allies and the authorities for facilitating the elections.

“A heartfelt thank you to all voters, the diligent workers and leaders of NCP (SP), our Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Election Commission, police, administration, media, and everyone who contributed to making this election a vibrant celebration of democracy," Sule added.

She said her party would remain focused on its goals and continue its efforts to serve the people of Maharashtra.

“We remain steadfast. Our fight continues—with humility, with courage, and with the hope of building a Maharashtra that fulfils the dreams of its people,” she added.

Sharad Pawar suffered the worst-ever defeat in his political career in Maharashtra polls with the NCP (SP) led by him winning only 10 seats in the 288-member House. His MVA partners Congress and Sena (UBT) got 16 and 20 seats, respectively.

The ruling Mahayuti scored a massive victory with the BJP winning 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emerging victorious in 57, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar grabbing 41 seats. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)