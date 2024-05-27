Watch: Mumbai teen drives father’s car with man on bonnet

Days after a teenager driving a Porsche killed two persons in Pune, another minor was seen driving his father’s BMW car in Mumbai with a man lying on the bonnet.

Mumbai Police have arrested the person who was on the hood after the video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

According to a report in NDTV, the car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy. His father is a government official and the car is registered in his name.

The name lying on the bonnet was identified as 21-year-old Subham Mitalia and the teenager was driving the car around the Shivaji Chowk area in Mumbai’s Kalyan on Saturday, May 25. The video of the incident was recorded by locals, the report said.

Kalyan Police have arrested Mitalia and have also registered a case against the minor’s father.

The 25-second video clip which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows a man lying on the car’s bonnet and as the vehicle stops he gets off it and walks. Before that, the same clip shows the man smiling as the car passes through a crowded road.

“A case has been registered against the official for allowing his underage son to drive without a driving license,” officials were quoted as saying in the report.