Using a safe, Rahul takes a dig at Modi’s ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ slogan

Flashing a poster of Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani which he took out from a safe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 18) mocked at the prime minister’s ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ slogan at a press conference ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“They are safe till they are together,” Rahul told the media in Mumbai, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was prioritising the interests of industrialist Adani over the people of Maharashtra.

Rahul attacks Dharavi project

A second poster he took out of the safe displayed a map of the Adani Group’s Dharavi redevelopment project.

The Congress leader said the safe symbolised the wealth of Mumbai, which he alleged was being targeted by Adani with the help of the Modi government in Maharashtra.

He called the Dharavi redevelopment “unfair”, Rahul said that it was being done to benefit “one person”. “We are not convinced how tenders are being given. Only one person is given all the ports, airports and wealth of India.”

Rahul on caste census

Rahul also reiterated that the Congress and its allies would work to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste census in the country.

“Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar,” he declared.

Gandhi described the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections as a battle of ideologies, and a fight between a few billionaires and the poor.

Rahul on loss of jobs

The Congress leader said that ₹7 lakh crore projects including Foxconn and Airbus were shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra. This led to youths in Maharashtra losing out on jobs, he added.

A government of the Congress and its allies will protect the interests of the people of Maharashtra, he said.