To succeed, INDIA must have national agenda: Sena (UBT) mouthpiece

The INDIA alliance must give the country a proper agenda if it has to succeed electorally next year, said an editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, on Saturday (September 2), a day after it hosted a meeting of the Opposition grouping.

The editorial said the issue of seat-sharing should be resolved peacefully in every state.

INDIA on Friday pledged to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together “as far as possible” and said seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a “spirit of give-and-take”.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties took part in the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance in Mumbai.

The editorial admitted that the Left and the ruling Trinamool Congress have differences in West Bengal but said they took part in the two-day alliance meeting.

In Kerala too, the Congress and CPI(M) are arch rivals, it said.

Seat sharing

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shown its willingness to hold discussions with the Congress in Punjab and Delhi while there are no major differences in Maharashtra, it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party hosted the Mumbai meet.

“All these threads (parties) have been woven into an indestructible fabric but it will be futile if no proper agenda is kept before people,” said the editorial.

If "dictatorship" has to be fought, then all 28 parties must have a free dialogue, it said.

The Sena (UBT) also attacked the Centre for calling a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival that is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)