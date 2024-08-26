TISS student found dead in Mumbai flat; ragging angle ruled out

A 29-year-old student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead in his rented accommodation in Chembur in Mumbai, police said on Sunday (August 25).

The student, Anurag Jaiswal, a native of Lucknow, who was enrolled in the Human Resource programme at TISS, was found dead of Saturday (August 24).

According to police, he had gone to a party in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday night where more than 100 other students were also present.

"After Jaiswal failed to wake up on Saturday morning, his roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His kin have reached Mumbai from his native Lucknow to claim the body," the official said.

"He had drunk alcohol at the party. We have not got any information of ragging. An accidental death case has been registered and we are awaiting the post mortem report for further leads," an official told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)