Threat call to PM Modi's aircraft: Police arrest Mumbai man

Mumbai Police on Wednesday (February 12) arrested a man who had called the police control room and claimed terrorists may attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft during his visit abroad.

The call was received on Tuesday following which the police also informed other agencies and started an investigation into the matter, Mumbai Police said.

Also read: PM Modi welcomed with a hug by ‘friend’ Macron in France

What police said

“On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi’s aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation,” Mumbai Police said.

“The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill,” police added.

Also read: Will Modi-Trump meet have a positive impact on Bangladesh situation?

The caller claimed that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft during his visit abroad, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The control room received multiple calls from the same number regarding different threats, he added.

Modi in France

Modi is currently on a visit to France from where he will go to the US.

On Wednesday, Modi arrived in Marseille in southern France and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" at the port city.

"Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape,” Modi said in a post on X after arriving there Tuesday night (local time).

He added, "I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!” The prime minister received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Marseille.