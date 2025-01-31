Technology proves Bangladeshi man, despite denials, stabbed Saif

Facial recognition technology has confirmed, police say, that a Bangladeshi man arrested in Thane did stab Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Police in Mumbai said that Mohammad Shariful Islam was indeed the same person who was caught on CCTV footage at the crime scene.

Islam is said to have entered Khan's residence on the 12th floor of a high-rise building at Bandra in Mumbai early on January 16 apparently to rob the house.

Islam’s father speaks

When confronted by Saif, Islam allegedly stabbed the actor six times before escaping, presumably the same way as he came in. Islam was arrested on January 19 in Thane, near Mumbai.

Saif underwent emergency surgery in a hospital. He has been advised bed rest now.

Islam’s father, Mohammed Ruhul Amin, said his son was affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and claimed he fled his country to escape political persecution.

Islam’s identity challenged

But Amin told NDTV that the arrested person was not his son. He also denied his son's involvement in the attack on Saif, questioning the reliability of CCTV footage.

According to Amin, the CCTV pictures do not match that of the attacker. "His face is heavy, and he has short hair. The person in the footage has long hair reaching his eyes. That is not my son."

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court has denied the police request for extended custody of Islam, who allegedly entered India illegally.

Police say they are right

The Bandra magistrate's court ruled that no fresh grounds had been presented to justify further police custody and sent the arrested man to judicial remand.

Mumbai Police maintain they have "ample and strong evidence" against Islam. Last week, however, fingerprint analysis did not match Islam's prints to those found at Saif’s residence.