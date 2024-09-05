Talks on MVA's CM face can happen later, dislodging Mahayuti govt top priority: Raut

Mumbai, Sept 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said talks on the chief ministerial candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls can be held later as its first task is to dislodge the "corrupt" Mahayuti-led dispensation in the state.

His remarks come a day after NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said there was no need for the MVA to announce a chief ministerial face and the decision can be made based on the numbers after the poll results.

"Pawar saheb is 100 per cent right. This is a three-party government, but the MVA is getting majority in Maharashtra. Our first task is to dislodge the current government. We can talk about the CM's post any time later," Raut said.

His remarks indicate that his party has mellowed down its stance over who will helm the next government in the state.

Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asked allies - Congress and NCP (SP) to decide the chief ministerial face, and vowed his support for the candidate for the top post in the state.

On Wednesday, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, maintained there was no tussle among the MVA allies over the CM post.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur earlier, Pawar said the decision on who will be the chief minister can be made after the poll results are out. He said the MVA's chief ministerial candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of assembly seats.

Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in November. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)