‘Take money from anyone’, but be loyal to Fadnavis: Minister to women voters

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Jaykumar Gore urged women voters reaping the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to remain loyal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the upcoming civic body polls, saying even their husbands don't give them Rs 100.

Addressing a poll rally in Solapur district on Saturday, the state Rural Development Minister advised women to accept money from whoever offers it, but to remember the monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 that gets credited to their bank accounts under the scheme.

"You don’t even get Rs 100 from your husbands. Devabhau (Fadnavis) introduced the Ladki Bahin Yojana and gave you Rs 1,500. If he is not in power, the money will stop coming into your accounts," he told women at the gathering.

The elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will take place on December 2, and votes will be counted on December 3. More than 1.07 crore voters will elect 6859 members and 288 municipal presidents.

Gore further said, "Take money from anyone; it does not matter. But don't vote for them. When you cast your votes, don't forget the Rs 1,500 given by Devabhau. Stay loyal." Even brothers, while gifting money to their sisters during Raksha Bandhan, take approval from their wives, he said.

Taking a swipe at Mahayuti allies, the minister said that although some parties in the ruling dispensation claim that the treasury is with them, the final approval lies with the BJP. PTI ND ARU

