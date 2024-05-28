Tadoba Andhari reserve suspends 10 guides, vehicle services for blocking tiger's movement

Chandrapur (Maharashtra), May 28 (PTI) Authorities have suspended the services of 10 guides and as many safari vehicles in Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) for blocking the movement of a tiger, officials said.

A few vehicles obstructed the movement of tiger T-114 in the reserve located in Chandrapur during a jungle safari on May 17, TATR field director Kushagra Pathak said in a release issued on Sunday.

After news reports about it, an inquiry was initiated following which the services of 10 guides and 10 safari vehicles were suspended for one month from Sunday, he said.

The TATR management has decided to prohibit tourists in some areas of the reserve where such incidents are more likely to occur, the release said. PTI

